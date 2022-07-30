Police investigating suspicious death on Sherburn

Winnipeg Police are investigating a suspicious death in the West End.

According to the Duty Office, the call came in Friday afternoon around 4:30 p.m.

Officers were called to the 700 block of Sherburn Street between Ellice and St.

Matthews.

No further details are available at this time.

Update: A police presence remained on scene as of Sunday morning. Winnipeg Police say they are awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine cause of death.