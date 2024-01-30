Police investigating 'suspicious' fire at Surrey strip mall
Police and firefighters are investigating a suspicious structure fire that broke out in Surrey's Guildford neighbourhood overnight.
Surrey Fire Service called police to the scene on 108 Avenue near 148 Street shortly after midnight Tuesday, according to a news release from Surrey RCMP.
Images from the scene show firefighters on the roof of the strip mall building where the fire broke out.
Police said they arrived to find fire crews containing the blaze, which had engulfed several businesses.
"All persons who were patronising the businesses had been successfully evacuated and there were no apparent injuries," the RCMP release reads.
Police said the fire "appears to be suspicious in nature," though they did not elaborate on why. They said investigators are working to determine the cause and origin of the flames.
Both 148 Street and 108 Avenue were partially closed while crews dealt with the fire.
Police asked anyone with information, including dash cam video evidence, to contact them at 604-599-0508 and cite file number 2024-14033.
-
Man accused of murdering Calgary teen in 1976 will return to Calgary courtroomThe case of a 74-year-old man charged with the murder of a teen nearly 50 years ago will return to a Calgary courtroom.
-
Kenneth Law, charged with 14 counts of first-degree murder, faces direct indictmentThe case of an Ontario man accused of sending lethal substances to people who later took their own lives will proceed by direct indictment.
-
Flipping out: N.S., N.B. pinball champions head to North American tournamentTwo men from Nova Scotia are heading to Wisconsin for the North America pinball tournament.
-
Civic Works Committee approves $56M contracts for next 3 BRT phasesThe next three phases of bus rapid transit (BRT) in London, Ont. are about to get started. The Civic Works Committee approved three tender contracts during their meeting at City Hall Tuesday morning.
-
'Some wicked ones out there': Potholes appearing amid early thawThough spring is still several weeks away, many Winnipeg drivers may already be noticing major potholes around the city.
-
Crews respond to Cambridge house fireThe Cambridge Fire Department says no one was hurt in a fire at a home on Richard Avenue.
-
2-year-old dies after being hit by a vehicle in B.C.A two-year-old child died after being hit by a vehicle on a rural property near Falkland, B.C., on Monday, according to authorities.
-
Brantford busts net nearly $1M in illegal drugsBrantford police have charged one person and seized almost a million dollars in illegal drugs as part of a trafficking investigation.
-
$1.1 million worth of fentanyl seized during traffic stopTwo people have been charged after the Brandon Police Service (BPS) seized more than $1 million worth of fentanyl during a traffic stop last week.