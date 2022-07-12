iHeartRadio

Police investigating 'suspicious' fire in west Edmonton

Police are investigating a house fire in west Edmonton on July 11, 2022.

Police say they’re investigating a suspicious house fire in west Edmonton on Monday.

Fire crews were called to the home at 144 Street and 87 Avenue shortly before 4 p.m.

The Edmonton Police Service was called shortly afterwards.

Flames could be seen coming from the roof of the house.

No injuries were reported. 

