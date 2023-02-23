Police investigating suspicious fire inside washroom at Dartmouth Crossing Walmart

Halifax Regional Police is investigating a suspicious fire that happened at a Walmart in Dartmouth, N.S.

Police, along with fire crews, responded to a report of a fire at the Walmart located at 90 Lamont Terrace in Dartmouth Crossing around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Once on scene, police say staff and customers had evacuated the store after the fire alarm sounded.

Currently, investigators believe the fire was deliberately set inside a washroom in the store.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the incident, or video from the area, is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.