Police investigating suspicious fire on Waterloo Street

London police are investigating a suspicious fire that occurred at a residence in the 200-block of Waterloo Street, Wednesday.

The London Fire Department extinguished the working fire. No injuries have been reported.

As the fire has been deemed suspicious, an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact London Police Service at 519-661-5670.

@ONFiremarshal on scene with @LdnOntFire investigating the origin & cause of a fire on Waterloo St. #ldnont pic.twitter.com/1QHTxVu9ez