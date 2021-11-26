Police investigating 'suspicious' house fire in Langford
Police are investigating a suspicious house fire in Langford, B.C., early Friday morning.
The West Shore RCMP received a call just after 4 a.m. for a structure fire in the 2800-block of Rita Road.
The fire caused significant damage to the rear of the home.
Police say three people were inside the home at the time of the fire, and all escaped without injuries.
"We are treating it as suspicious until proven otherwise," said West Shore RCMP Const. Alex Bérubé.
The house remained behind police tape at 8 a.m. and a pair of RCMP vehicles were at the scene.
A woman at the scene told CTV News the house belongs to her parents who both escaped the fire unhurt.
"We have secured the residence to conduct a thorough investigation and to allow for a proper collection of evidence to determine the source of the fire," said Bérubé in a release Friday.
"We are asking anyone who may have video surveillance or may have witnessed anything suspicious prior to the fire, to contact the West Shore RCMP."
-
Indoor private gatherings limited to 10 people in Kingston area as COVID-19 cases riseMedical officer of health Dr. Piotr Oglaza has issued a Section 22 class order, implementing indoor social gathering restrictions in private dwellings within Kingston, Frontenac, and Lennox and Addington.
-
Manitoba reports 153 new COVID-19 cases, one death on FridayThe province has reported more than 150 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, along with the death of another Manitoban.
-
Environment Canada warns heavy rains approaching Vancouver IslandEnvironment Canada has issued a special weather statement for West Vancouver Island as heavy rains are expected to hit the south coast of British Columbia over the weekend.
-
37 new COVID-19 cases reported between MLHU and SWPHThe Middlesex-London Health Unit reported 13 new COVID-19 cases Friday, while Southwestern Public Health reported 24.
-
Canadian officials 'monitoring' new COVID-19 variant as calls grow for new border restrictionsAs federal officials prepare to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic Friday afternoon, the country’s transport minister says officials are 'monitoring the situation' as concerns grow over a new variant of the coronavirus.
-
Interaction with homeless man in Sudbury sparks 9-year old into actionA Sudbury youth who said he was touched by an interaction with a homeless man is doing his part to make a difference.
-
Manitoba NDP call on government to make Orange Shirt Day a statutory holidayThe Manitoba NDP party is urging the premier to pass a bill that would see Sept. 30, also known as Orange Shirt Day, become a statutory holiday in the province.
-
Sask. lake to become part of ecological reserveLobstick Lake, located roughly 100 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon, has been designated as an ecological reserve by the Ministry of Environment.
-
Clothing description released in search for missing 76-year-old manThe Grand Bay-Westfield RCMP is releasing more information as it continues its search for missing 76-year-old Paul Doughty of Musquash, N.B.