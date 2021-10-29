Police investigating suspicious overnight fires in Guelph
Police are investigating a string of suspicious fires in Guelph.
The Guelph Police Service reported three suspicious fires since Thursday.
Around 4 a.m. Thursday, police were called to Herb Markle Park on Cardigan Street after a passerby observed a portable washroom on fire. Police say the fire was extinguished by officers but the washroom was destroyed.
Less than 30 minutes later police were notified of a fire in a dumpster behind a business on Woodlawn Road West near Woolwich Street.
The third fire was reported on Woolwich Street near Eramosa Road just after 3 a.m. Friday. A dumpster under an overhang was set on fire, causing damage to the overhang.
No injuries were reported and all three fires are considered suspicious.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212, ext. 7342.
