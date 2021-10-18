Police investigating suspicious package in north Regina

The Regina Police Service is asking drivers and pedestrians to steer clear of the east side of the 600 block of Albert Street after a report of a suspicious package.

RPS said officers were sent to the area around 3 p.m.

According to a release, the suspicious package is in a compound and away from traffic. The area has not been evacuated.

Police said the Explosives Disposal Unit has been sent to do an investigation.

More to come…