Police investigating suspicious person report after man approaches teen in Tecumseh

Essex County OPP is seeking help from the public to identify a driver involved in a suspicious person investigation in Tecumseh.

Police say officers received a suspicious person report on Sunday after a 13-year-old boy was in the vicinity of St. Thomas Street and Manning Road around 5:30 p.m. when an unfamiliar vehicle pulled up alongside him.

The driver and single occupant of the car tried to talk with the boy, but he declined to speak to the man and immediate went to a place of safety to report the incident.

Investigators are looking to speak with the man involved and are requesting the public’s assistance to help identify the vehicle and driver.

Police say the person of interest is described as a middle-aged man operating a dark grey Toyota sedan with a rusty trunk. The vehicle was described to have a round silver ornament handing from the rear view mirror.

Essex County OPP are encouraging residents to report suspicious activity, people and vehicles.

"’If you see something, say something.’ Walk in groups, have a buddy, carry a cell phone, go to a public place if you feel you are being followed, try to obtain a licence plate if possible would be some of the themes that would be important,” Essex County OPP said in a news release.

Police are reminding parents to speak with their children about personal safety. Tips and resources can be found at the Canadian Centre for Child Protection online.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com