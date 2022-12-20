Police investigating suspicious vehicle in Waterloo

Waterloo regional police are investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle in Waterloo.

Police say around 7 p.m. on Monday, the vehicle was seen near Mayfield Avenue and Lincoln Road. It’s believed the driver was following a woman who was walking in the area.

Police say the driver did not approach or speak to the woman. They then left the area.

The vehicle is described as a burgundy or red pickup truck with tinted windows.

Police are looking to identify the driver and asking anyone with information to contact them at 519-570-9777.