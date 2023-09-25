Police investigating swarmings at Ancaster Fair, days after issuing warning about rise in violence at community festivals

Police are investigating several swarming incidents at a fair in Hamilton this weekend, including one which saw an individual taken to hospital.

The incidents all took place at the Ancaster Fair on Saturday and come amid an “increase in youth-related robberies and swarming incidents at community festivals and fairs,” police say.

Police say that in one instance on Saturday an individual who “was swarmed and robbed of their property” had to be taken to hospital, where they were treated for minor injuries.

It is not clear if any arrests have been made in connection with the attack.

“These incidents are troubling and are currently under investigation,” a press release from Hamilton police notes. “With the Rockton Fair two weeks away, Hamilton Police continue to urge the public to be aware of their surroundings when attending festivals.”

The latest swarmings at the Ancaster Fair came just one day after police issued a safety alert about what they said was a “concerning uptick in youth-related robberies and swarming incidents at community festivals and fairs over the summer.”

In that release police detailed numerous incidents that have taken place in recent weeks, including a physical altercation between two young females at the Binbrook Fair “in which over 50 onlookers were not only present but also actively encouraging the incident by filming it.”

In light of the recent events, police are urging members of the public to avoid displaying valuables while attending these sort of events and to travel in groups when possible.

“If something feels off or suspicious, do not hesitate to seek assistance from event security or police,” the released issued by police on Monday notes