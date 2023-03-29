Police investigating 'targeted' attempted arson at home in Saanich

Police are investigating what they believe was a targeted arson attack at a home north of Victoria.

Saanich police were called to the 600-block of Polyanthus Crescent for a report of an attempted arson at an occupied home on Wednesday morning.

"There were no injuries to any of the occupants of the residence and investigators believe the arson was targeted," a brief statement from the Saanich Police Department said.

Investigators are asking for the public's help obtaining any video along Polyanthus Crescent or Glanford Avenue, between McKenzie Avenue and Quadra Street, between midnight and 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Anyone with additional information regarding the report is asked to contact Saanich police at 250-475-4321.