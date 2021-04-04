Police investigating 'targeted' shooting at St. Laurent Centre parking garage
Ottawa police are investigating after shots were fired Saturday afternoon in the covered parking garage at the St. Laurent Shopping Centre.
Police were called to the mall at around 5:50 p.m. on reports of gunshots. In a release, police said the shooting was "targeted", meaning the assailants had a victim in mind.
No injuries have been reported. In a tweet, the Ottawa police guns and gangs unit said three vehicles were believed to be involved.
**Shooting @ St. Laurent Shopping Center. No injuries and nobody hit. G&G investigators are on scene. 3 vehicles involved. West side covered parking garage. Any witnesses are asked to call (613) 236-1222 extension 5050— OPS Guns & Gangs (@OPS_GandG) April 3, 2021
Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 613-236-1222 ext. 5050.