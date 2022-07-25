Police investigating third sexual assault to take place on Toronto's public trails this month

Police are looking to identify a teenage boy who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman walking on a public trail in Toronto's northeast end Saturday.

This marks the third alleged sexual assault to occur on the city's public trails this month.

On July 23, TPS officers were called to the East Don River Trail and Wynford Heights Crescent area in Toronto’s northeast end.

Investigators allege a 52-year-old woman was walking along the trail when a teenage boy, riding a bike, approached her from behind and sexually assaulted her.

The suspect is said to have rode away in an unknown direction.

Police are describing the suspect as between the ages of 16 and 18, with a light complexion, a thin to medium build, and short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, shorts and carrying a brown backpack. Police also say he was riding a bicycle that appeared to be too small for him.

Investigators say they’re concerned there may be more victims.

Earlier this month, Toronto police issued a news release notifying the public of a search for a teenage boy alleged to have committed two sexual assaults on the Gatineau Hydro Corridor Trail, just west of Birchmount Road, also in northeast end of the city.

The suspect in these assaults was described as 13 to 15-years-old, standing at 5’5’’, with a thin build and short brown hair. In both occurrences, he was wearing a red t-shirt, black shorts, distinctive brown camouflage backpack and riding a dark mountain bike.

When asked whether it was possible the same individual could be responsible for all three assaults, a spokesperson for Toronto police said the suspect descriptions “do have similar elements,” but at this time, they "do not know."

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-3200.