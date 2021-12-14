Police investigating threat made toward Gloucester High School

Ottawa police say there will be a police presence at Gloucester High School as officers investigate a reported threat.

Police said they were called to the school Tuesday afternoon about the threat. The nature of it remains unclear.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board said the alleged threat was posted on social media.

"As a precaution, school staff have put additional security measures in place. In addition, we have asked Ottawa Police to be present at the school to provide further reassurance to the school community," the statement said.

No other details about the incident were made immediately available.

"We are continuing to monitor this situation closely and will provide updates to the school community as more information becomes available," the spokesperson said.