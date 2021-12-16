Police investigating threat of gun violence directed towards Manitoba school: division
The Portage la Prairie School Division said police officers are investigating after an Instagram account posted a threat of gun violence towards Portage Collegiate Institute.
The school division alerted the pubic of the situation on its social media on Wednesday night, saying it is aware of the Instagram account “with a post of a threat of a shooting at PCI.”
The school division said a number of students and parents brought the social media threat to its attention and that RCMP are actively investigating.
On Thursday morning, the Portage la Prairie School Division said all classes and extra-curricular activities at Portage Collegiate Institute are cancelled for the day. All Kindergarten to Grade 8 schools will be open and the buses are running.
CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the division and RCMP for more information.
