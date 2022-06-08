Police investigating threats at two Cambridge schools
The Waterloo Regional Police Service is investigating threats made at two Cambridge schools.
They received a report from Avenue Road Public School around 1:25 p.m. about threats that were found in a washroom.
In a media release, police said they “made reference to potential violence at the school."
They added that investigators are working to determine the viability of the threat.
Police are also investigating another threat at St. Benedict Catholic Secondary School.
They said a report came in at 1:20 p.m. about threats in a school washroom.
"The threats made reference to potential violence towards the school, staff, and students," police said in a media release.
They told CTV News that "the threat is not believed to be viable."
Anyone with information on either of these incidents is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
