Driver flees three-vehicle crash at Clarke and Kilally

There were no serious injuries following a crash at Clarke and Kilally roads Wednesday afternoon that appears ot have led to a separate vehicle theft.

Emergency crews were called to the scene shortly after 1p.m. following a three-vehicle collision.

The London Fire Department said there were two vehicles in the ditch and a third on the roadway.

Fortunately, no one was trapped in their vehicles and there were no injuries.

Police say one of the vehicles was stolen, and the driver fled on foot.

Shortly afterward, around 1:30 p.m., a grey Chevrolet Silverado was taken from an address on Chippewa Drive.

That vehicle was found less than an hour later abandoned in the Hamilton Road and Egerton Street area.

No suspect has been arrested and the investigation continues.

Drivers had been asked to avoid the area, but the road has since reopened.