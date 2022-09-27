Police investigating toddler’s death in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police are investigating the death of a 15-month-old boy in Cambridge.
Police say emergency services responded to a home on King Street East around 9:40 p.m. on Monday for a medical call.
When crews arrived, the boy was found unresponsive. He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police have not said where on King Street East the toddler was found. But neighbours in the area say they saw many emergency vehicles behind a downtown Preston apartment building Monday, describing the scene as busy and chaotic.
Area residents say the death of a young child anywhere is frightening.
“It’s pretty scary to think about something like this happening in your neighbourhood,” Margaret Trachy said. “I have teenagers and I worry about them going out everyday where we live.”
The Major Crime Unit is mandated to investigate whenever a child under five dies.
The Coroner’s Office is also assisting with the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
-
Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce 'delighted' with end of ArriveCanOfficials with the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce say they are “delighted” by the Government of Canada’s decision to end the mandatory use of the ArriveCan app and other border COVID-19 restrictions.
-
'We shouldn't have to push people': Most provinces have not made Sept. 30 a statWhile Canada prepares to honour the second annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Friday, the majority of provinces have not followed the federal government's move to make it a statutory holiday for its workers.
-
Forward Johnny Gaudreau's arrival energizes Blue JacketsThe Columbus Blue Jackets pulled off the improbable, landing the hottest free agent on the market in winger Johnny Gaudreau.
-
Calgary Flames coach Darryl Sutter named second-most handsome in the NHLDarryl Sutter is the second-most handsome head coach in the NHL, according to data compiled by Gambling.com.
-
Over $130,000 worth of property stolen in Winnipeg; man charged with 69 break-in chargesWinnipeg police say dozens of Winnipeggers were victims of break-ins between January and September 2022 and now officers have arrested the man believed to be responsible for all of them.
-
'Unseasonably warm conditions' lead to 20 temperature records falling in B.C.A warm fall day across B.C. led to 20 temperature records falling in the province Monday, preliminary data from Environment Canada shows.
-
Kicking off the Christmas Cheer season on the fairwayToday's golf tournament is the official kick-off to a season of fundraising for the not-for-profit organization that collects cash, food and toys for vulnerable families and individuals at Christmas.
-
$5M in land donated to Nature Trust of B.C. and Vancouver Island First NationA large piece of land estimated to be worth millions of dollars in Parksville, B.C., is being turned over to the Nature Trust of B.C. and the Snaw'naw'as First Nation. Some 71 acres of land beside Top Bridge Regional Park is being gifted to the two groups by construction company Emil Anderson Group.
-
Calgary Stampeders sign quarterback Maier to contract extensionThe Calgary Stampeders signed American quarterback Jake Maier to a contract extension through the 2024 season Tuesday.