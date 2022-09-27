Police investigating toddler’s death in Cambridge

Waterloo regional police are investigating the death of a 15-month-old boy in Cambridge.

Police say emergency services responded to a home on King Street East around 9:40 p.m. on Monday for a medical call.

When crews arrived, the boy was found unresponsive. He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not said where on King Street East the toddler was found. But neighbours in the area say they saw many emergency vehicles behind a downtown Preston apartment building Monday, describing the scene as busy and chaotic.

Area residents say the death of a young child anywhere is frightening.

“It’s pretty scary to think about something like this happening in your neighbourhood,” Margaret Trachy said. “I have teenagers and I worry about them going out everyday where we live.”

The Major Crime Unit is mandated to investigate whenever a child under five dies.

The Coroner’s Office is also assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.