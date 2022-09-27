Police investigating toddler's death in Cambridge, Ont.

Waterloo regional police are investigating the death of a 15-month-old boy in Cambridge.

Police say emergency services responded to a home on King Street East around 9:40 p.m. on Monday for a medical call.

When crews arrived, the child was found unresponsive. He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

On Monday, police cruisers were still outside the Preston apartment building where the boy was found.

“That’s heartbreaking, that’s just unbelievable to think that something like that could happen,” said Lucy Sanden, who lives nearby.

Area resident Margaret Trachy says she was coming home from work Monday when she noticed the flashing lights of emergency vehicles.

“Once I came in, I saw police vehicles, ambulance, fire truck, paramedic supervisor vehicle,” she said.

A mom herself, she says the death of a child is both scary and upsetting.

“I have teenagers and I worry about them going out everyday where we live, so when a baby is found unresponsive and then he dies in hospital, that’s terrifying,” Trachy said.

The Major Crime Unit is mandated to investigate whenever a child under five dies.

The Coroner’s Office is also assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.