Police investigating two overnight shootings in Saskatoon

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is investigating two shootings that happened early Saturday morning.

At 3:40 a.m. several people heard gun shots in the 500 block of Secord Manor in Brighton, according to a news release issued by police.

Officers were dispatched but were unable to find any evidence.

Police say a call came in at 8:34 a.m. from a resident who found a bullet hole in his vehicle and garage.

At 4:05 a.m. SPS received another call about gun shots but in the 600 block of Confederation Drive.

Two bullets went through a window and a dwelling.

People were in the home at the time but no one was hurt, the news release said.

Police say its unknown if the two shootings are related.

Anyone with information on either of these incidents are asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300.