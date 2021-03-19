Police are investigating two suspicious incidents that happened Friday morning in Halifax.

At 12:09 a.m., police responded to reports that a resident had witnessed a man on the fire escape outside their residence on Victoria Road. Police say the man left the area in an unknown direction.

Thirty minutes later, at 12:39 a.m., officers responded to reports that a resident on Lucknow Street had seen a man outside their window approximately 20 minutes earlier. The man ran from the area when the resident opened the curtains, according to police.

Officers say they checked the area in both incidents, but did not locate the man.

Police describe the suspect in the first incident as a large man, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a black hood and a white mask.

The suspect in the second incident is described as a large man.

"Police are considering the possibility that it is the same suspect in both incidents," wrote the police in a news release on Friday.

Anyone with information about the incidents, or who has video from the area, is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.