Police investigating two-vehicle collision on Floradale Road in Woolwich

Waterloo regional police are investigating a collision in Woolwich Township that sent five people to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the two-vehicle collision happened around 2:30 p.m. near Floradale Road and Jesse Place in Woolwich Township.

According to a release, a Ford F-150 pickup truck was travelling south on Floradale Road when the driver struck a stopped Honda Odyssey minivan, which was waiting to make a left turn.

Five people from both vehicles were taken to hospital with minor injuries. Police say both vehicles were towed from the scene with extensive damage.

Roadways were closed for several hours while police investigated.

The investigation remains ongoing and charges are pending, police say.