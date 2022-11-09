Police investigating Uptown Waterloo robbery

Waterloo regional police are investigating a robbery in Uptown Waterloo on Wednesday evening.

Around 8 p.m., a forensics team could be seen outside Channer’s Men’s Apparel at King Street South and Willis Way.

Police confirmed they responded to the area just before 6 p.m. for reports of a robbery at a business.

Police said there were no physical injuries reported.

“The investigation is still active and ongoing,” police said in an email to CTV News. “Anyone who was in the area at approximately 5:55 p.m. and has information, video or dash camera of the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.”