Police investigating vandalism at London, Ont. courthouse

The London Police Service is investigating vandalism that took place at the London courthouse on Dundas Street early Tuesday afternoon.

The names of two lawyers, Jennifer Swart and Lakin Afolabi, who are acting as defence for 68-year-old Lawrence Thompson, were painted in what appeared to be red spray paint.

Thompson was found guilty in early July for the kidnapping and sexual assault of a four-year-old girl back in May of 2018.

The vandalism reads, “Jennifer Swart Lakin Afolabi sexual assault dream team.”

The vandalism has since been covered up with a blue tarp, presumably by a courthouse employee.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of the Solicitor General said in an email the ministry, "takes these incidents very seriously. As this matter is the subject of a police investigation, it would be inappropriate to comment further."

CTV News London spoke with defence lawyer Afolabi by phone Tuesday afternoon about the message directed to him and Swart.

“It is clear someone is unhappy with me, they have chosen to express it in that manner. It is not my job to investigate criminal activity. In fact I make a living defending it so I will let the police do their job. I also think it is most unfortunate that my colleague Jen Swart was brought into it. She is a very good lawyer and a very good person.”

London police say the investigation is ongoing.