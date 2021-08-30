Police investigating vandalized election signs on Fischer-Hallman Road

Waterloo regional police are investigating after several federal election campaign signs on Fischer-Hallman Road were vandalized last week.

Police say the signs for various political parties were vandalized sometime between 5 p.m. on Aug. 24 and 7 a.m. on Aug. 25.

The signs were posted on Fischer-Hallman Road North between Erb Street West and Columbia Street West.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.