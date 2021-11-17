Police investigating vehicle fire in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police are investigating a vehicle fire that was reported Wednesday morning in Kitchener.

Emergency services responded to a vehicle fire around 12:20 a.m. in a residential parking lot in the area of Dunham Avenue and Mansion Street.

Fire crews extinguished the fire and no injuries were reported.

Police say two men were seen leaving the area around the time of the fire. One man was described as 5'8'' tall, with an average build and wearing a red hoodie. There was no description provided for the other man.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777.

