Police investigating vehicle thefts and collisions in Wilmot Township

Waterloo regional police are investigating an incident in Wilmot Township involving "several vehicle thefts" and collisions.

Police tweeted about the incident around 4 p.m. Wednesday, saying the investigation is focused on the area of Bleams Road.

According to police, one man has been arrested and a female remains on the lam.

The female is described as white with blonde hair and wearing jeans and a black hoodie. She was last seen in the area of Shephard Place and the Nith River in New Hamburg.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

