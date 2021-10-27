Police investigating Wednesday morning hit and run in Cambridge

Waterloo regional police are investigating a Wednesday morning hit and run in Cambridge.

Police said they responded to a single motor vehicle collision in the area of Pollock Avenue and Oak Street around 7:40 a.m.

The vehicle's driver was seen striking a parked car before fleeing "at a high rate of speed," according to a release.

Police said the vehicle was later located abandoned near Franklin Boulevard with ammunition inside.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.