The Regina Police Service is investigating after a Molotov cocktail was allegedly thrown at a home early Saturday morning.

Police were called to a home in the 1500 block of Retallack St. just before 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 9. According to RPS, someone had thrown a Molotov cocktail at the back door of the house, causing a small fire.

There were two people asleep in the home when the incident occurred, they were able to put out the fire and call 911. No one was injured.

Police do not have any suspects at this time. Anyone who has information about this fire is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).