Police investigating weekend shooting in Caledon
Staff
The Canadian Press
Provincial police say they're investigating after a shooting in Caledon left a person injured over the weekend.
Officers responded to the reported shooting at a home located in the area of Bramalea Road and King Street on Saturday morning.
Police say they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries. (The Canadian Press)
-
Two people charged with cocaine-related offenses in P.E.I.: RCMPPolice on Prince Edward Island have charged two people following a seizure of cocaine in Brudenell.
-
Elderly woman struck and killed by pickup truck in the SaultAn 82-year-old woman was killed in the Sault on Monday when she was hit by a pickup truck while she was crossing the road.
-
Drop in new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-EssexThe Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths.
-
Edmonton weather for Oct. 5: One more day in the mid-teensA cooling trend is just around the corner for the Edmonton region.
-
Passport life: New Brunswick reacts to proof of vaccination policiesProof of vaccination has been required in New Brunswick for close to two weeks, and for some businesses, it's been a simple policy to implement, but for others, it's meant losing customers.
-
One person killed in Hwy. 11 crash near EnglehartOne person was killed early Tuesday morning in a collision on Highway 11, in the Township of Evanturel, south of Englehart.
-
Windy today in Calgary, milder tomorrowT-shirts to sweaters as the week wears on.
-
-
Summer-like heat comes knocking again for Sask.Just a friendly reminder for those of us blinded by the beautiful weather, it is October.