Police investigating weekend shooting in Caledon

Provincial police say they're investigating after a shooting in Caledon left a person injured over the weekend.

Officers responded to the reported shooting at a home located in the area of Bramalea Road and King Street on Saturday morning.

Police say they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries. (The Canadian Press)

