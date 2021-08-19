Police investigating Winnipeg’s 30th homicide of the year

A 41-year-old man has died following an assault outside of a business in South Point Douglas on Monday.

According to the Winnipeg Police Service, officers were called to an assault outside of an establishment in the 100 block of Higgins Avenue at 11 p.m. on Monday.

A man was found with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and died from his injuries on Tuesday.

The victim was identified as Ifa Germosa of Winnipeg. His death is being investigated by the Major Crimes Unit.

Germosa’s death is the 30th homicide in Winnipeg this year.

Anyone with information on his death is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.