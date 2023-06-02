Police investigation at Highway 401 near Provincial Road

Essex County OPP are on scene of an active investigation in Tecumseh.

Police are warning of a heavy police presence in the area of Highway 401 Westbound east of the Provincial Road Exit.

Windsor police were also on scene to assist with the investigation.

Police say the highway is now cleared, but the investigation ins ongoing.

