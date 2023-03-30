Homicide investigation closes Highway 552 northeast of Okotoks, Alta.
CTV News Calgary Senior News Producer/Video Journalist
Shaun Frenette
RCMP blocked off a highway southeast of Calgary on Thursday night as part of an investigation, which officials now confirm is connected to a homicide.
Few details were released but Mounties said the area would be closed to the public for the time being.
Highway 552 was closed northeast of Okotoks.
RCMP had a roadblock in place near the single-lane Davisburg Bridge, which crosses the Highwood River.
RCMP did not immediately release details about what they were investigating.
Calgary police said the RCMP notified them of the situation but police would not say what it may be connected to in the city.
