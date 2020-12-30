London police closed York Street between Adelaide and Lyle streets for an investigation Wednesday morning.

Officials said officers were assisting with an "out-of-town" investigation.

A number of cruisers could be seen outside the Econo Lodge hotel.

Londoners were being asked to avoid the area, but the roadway was reponed shortly after 1 p.m.

