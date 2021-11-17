Police investigation continues on Mountjoy Street South in Timmins

The Timmins Police Service continues to investigate an incident at a Mountjoy Street South apartment building.

Officials say that there is a strong police presence in the area and access to the building and certain adjoining properties may be restricted at this time.

Investigators with the Criminal Investigations Division and the Forensic Identification Unit are on scene.

Police are asking anyone who observed any suspicious activity late Wednesday afternoon into early evening to contact police at 705-264-1201 or the Crime Stoppers tip line.

This is a developing story.