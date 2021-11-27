iHeartRadio

Police investigation downtown Windsor

Windsor police have closed the intersection of Giles Boulevard and McDougall Street for an investigation in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (Chris Campbell/CTV Windsor)

Windsor police had the intersection of Giles Boulevard at McDougall Avenue closed Saturday morning for an active investigation.

Few details are known at this time, but photos show damage to a vehicle from a collision.

Police had the area closed for about five hours asking the public to plan to use an alternative route before it was reopening just after 12 p.m.

This is a developing story, more to come.

Giles at McDougall Intersection will be closed for traffic. Please use an alternate route. YQG#traffic -15465

— Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) November 27, 2021

