Police investigation in Tay Township following reports of a gunshot

Police are investigating an incident at a residence on Old Fort Road in Tay Township on Tuesday.

Yellow police tape surrounds the home, the front porch is covered with tarps, and children's toys lay in the yard.

Ross Woods lives nearby and said he heard a single gunshot Monday night. "It was a loud bang, and I didn't think it was thunder," Woods said. "It was something very, very loud, and then I heard screams."

Police and paramedics arrived a short time later.

The OPP has yet to reveal the nature of their investigation.

This is a developing story. CTV News will provide more information as it becomes available.