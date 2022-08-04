Police investigation leads to new charges

On July 27, officers with Sault Ste Marie Police Services charged a 36-year-old suspect in connection to a robbery and break and enter on Cunningham Road from Nov. 1, 2021.

According to a police news release Thursday, the accused entered a residence in the 0-100 block of Cunningham Road on Nov. 1, 2021, around 8 a.m., with their face covered and in possession of a knife.

“While inside, the accused pulled a phone from the wall damaging it and proceeded to the bedroom area where the two victims were asleep,” police said in the news release.

“The accused threaten the victims with a knife and demanded money, leading to an altercation with one of the victims whom suffered minor injuries, including a scratch and black eye. The accused also received an injury which left physical evidence at the scene.”

During the incident a purse was stolen containing a small amount of cash and the accused fled the scene.

The victims and the accused are not known to each other.

“Officers attended the scene and began an in-depth criminal investigation which included the collection of forensic evidence from the scene,” police said in the news release.

Officers arrested the suspect at the Algoma Treatment and Remand Centre, where the accused was in custody on an unrelated matter.

The 36-year-old Sault resident is charged with assault, robbery with a weapon, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, possession of property obtained by crime, wearing a disguise, break and enter as well as two counts of mischief over under $5,000.

The accused was remanded into custody.

The allegation has not been proven in court.