Police investigation of Sudbury city councillor ends with no charges being laid

North Bay Police Service has wrapped up its investigation into Greater Sudbury Ward 2 Coun. Michael Vagnini.

In a news release Monday afternoon, the service said "there was found to be insufficient grounds to proceed with criminal charges in relation to the incident."

Vagnini, who hired prominent Toronto lawyer Michael Lacy to represent him, welcomed the news.

"I do believe that it's been a couple of trying months if you want to call it that," Vagnini told CTV News.

"I'm very happy that it has come to a conclusion and what I'm very, very happy about is what we can go back to looking after our constituents."

The allegations stem from a phone call between Vagnini and fellow Ward 11 Coun. Bill Leduc following a January meeting.

Leduc had a motion on the floor in which he was trying to get Vagnini removed from the police services board. He was critical of Vagnini for comments he made about the homelessness encampment at Memorial Park. Vagnini had said he witnessed criminal acts at the park, but said he didn't call police because he wasn't allowed to as chair of the police services board.

Vagnini said Monday he was ready to move on.

"We want to continue for the betterment of the city and we want to make sure that people get looked after. I think that's the biggest thing and I am very happy that it's over. I will continue in a professional manner and I don't have any grudges or any anger," he said.

"Under the circumstances, I'm not putting any effort into thinking about it anymore ... I work for the constituents and it gives me great pleasure that I'll be able to start up my food drives and my clothing drives."

Three integrity commissioner complaints

With the criminal case closed, Vagnini still faces three complaints in front of Sudbury's integrity commissioner. Two of those incidents involve Leduc and the decision could ultimately be made by his council colleagues.

"I'm a big believer in that you can't be bitter," Vagnini said.

"Business is business and you have to keep moving forward in that direction. Yeah, I'm probably going to look at some of my colleagues differently going forward but it doesn't mean that I'm going to stop doing what I've been doing for the past eight years."

Vagnini said he has every confidence in his colleague Ward 12 Coun. Joscelyne Landry-Altmann, who replaced him on the board.

Among the first things he wants to tackle is the city's infrastructure deficit and the state of the city's roads.

The two-term councillor says his plans have not changed and he will be running again in the fall election.

CTV News contacted Leduc, who said he's glad that Vagnini wasn't charged criminally. He, too, is looking forward to focusing now completely on city business.