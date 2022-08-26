Murder investigation underway in Alliston: OPP

A murder investigation is underway in Alliston after police say a woman was shot outside a home on Friday.

The shooting happened outside a residence on Kidd Crescent near John W. Taylor Avenue shortly before 6:30 a.m., according to an OPP release sent on Saturday.

Residents in the neighbourhood woke up to a heavy police presence with yellow tape sectioning a road amid reports of gunshots.

In an interview with CTV News on Friday, neighbour Sarah Botting said she heard rumours a woman was shot in her car.

"This family has three children, but we don't know what's going on with the kids, and also, we don't know if she's still alive or not," Botting said.

Botting adds that this is a quiet neighbourhood.

"It's so quiet. I would never have expected anything, especially, like if there was a gun. Knowing that there was a gun just down the street, it's very unsettling," Botting said.

According to OPP, a 38-year-old woman was found outside the home with gunshot wounds.

She was transported to hospital, where she was pronounced deceased. The woman's identity is being withheld at this time, with a post-mortem scheduled in Toronto.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nottawasaga OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).