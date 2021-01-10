A police investigation shut down part of Stradbrook Avenue Sunday night.

The Winnipeg Police Service posted on social media shortly after 7 p.m. saying Stradbrook was closed between Wellington Cres. and Osborne St.

At the time, police were asking the public to avoid the area. Few details are available at this time, but police said the closure was related to an investigation in the 500 block of Stradbrook.



Around 7:30 p.m. police said the roads would reopen shortly as the "police operations" were complete.



Police weren't able to provide CTV News with any details on this incident when reached Sunday night.

