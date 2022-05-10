Police investigation underway downtown Windsor

Windsor police have launched an investigation after a body was discovered outside a downtown apartment building.

Officers responded to a report of a “person down” in the 200 block of Riverside Drive on Tuesday at 6:32 a.m.

Forensics investigators and several cruisers could be seen outside of the apartment building on Riverside Drive between Goyeau and McDougall. Police sectioned off the area with tape for the investigation.

This is a developing story. More details coming.