Police investigation underway in Alliston neighbourhood

Provincial police cruisers and yellow police tape surround two homes in Alliston Tuesday morning as part of an ongoing investigation involving three suspects.

Several police officers, the OPP helicopter, and the K9 unit are in the area of Kidd Crescent and John W. Taylor Avenue, canvassing the neighbourhood and searching for clues.

David Dankin said he was headed home Tuesday morning when he saw all the commotion.

"I saw the K9 Unit coming down the corner of my street, and now we've got the helicopter flying around," the Alliston resident added.

Police say officers attempted to stop a vehicle around 3 a.m. on Tuesday when it took off.

"In the interest of public safety, they did not pursue the vehicle; however, they were able to locate it a short time later," said OPP Sgt. Terri-Ann Pencarinha.

Three people were taken into custody, and police say the vehicle, which had been stolen, was recovered.

"Investigators do not consider this to be a random incident," said Sgt. Pencarinha.

Police ask the public to avoid the area, be aware of their surroundings, and report any suspicious activity by calling 911.

Last week, a shooting on Kidd Crescent sent one person to the hospital with unknown injuries. Police confirmed they were on the hunt for three suspects.

Police have not confirmed whether the two investigations are connected.