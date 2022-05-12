Police investigations in Kitchener, Cambridge neighbourhoods
CTV News Kitchener Writer-Reporter
Jennifer K. Baker
The Waterloo Regional Police Service says they were conducting investigations Thursday morning in both Kitchener and Cambridge.
Police were seen in the area of Chandler Drive and Mowat Boulevard in Kitchener.
In a tweet posted just after 12 p.m. they said residents could expect road closures and asked them to avoid the area.
They updated the situation around 1:30 p.m., saying the roads had reopened.
Police also conducted an investigation in the area of Henry Street and South Street in Cambridge.
No details have been released about the nature of the investigations.
In an email to CTV News they said both were "non-criminal."
-
-
Ontario reports 1,453 people in hospital with COVID-19, 18 more deathsOntario health officials are reporting 1,453 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 168 patients in intensive care.
-
Kenney, Copping to update on increase to health-care capacity in AlbertaPremier Jason Kenney and Health Minister Jason Copping are scheduled to provide an update on work to increase Alberta's health-care capacity through the addition of critical care beds.
-
Chatham teen arrested for assault after family disputeChatham-Kent police say a 16-year-old Chatham male was arrested for assault after a dispute with his family.
-
Kitchener splash pads now openWarm summer-like temperatures have prompted the City of Kitchener to open its splash pads early.
-
Dashmesh Culture Centre covers Calgary Transit fares SaturdayIn celebration of this weekend's Nagar Kirtan parade in the city's northeast, Calgary Transit will be free to ride throughout the city for a 12-hour period on Saturday,
-
Fire damages west-end townhome in London, Ont.Witnesses say a woman and a small child escaped a townhome fire in the city’s west end Friday morning.
-
New Brunswick Court of Appeal maintains ban on sale of flavoured e-cigarettesThe New Brunswick Court of Appeal has upheld a lower court decision not to suspend the province's ban on the sale of flavoured e-cigarettes.
-
Federal officials to announce supports for wildfire seasonFederal officials will announce supports for wildfire season Friday in an effort to prevent the same level of devastation seen in previous years.