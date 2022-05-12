Police investigations in Kitchener, Cambridge neighbourhoods

The Waterloo Regional Police Service says they were conducting investigations Thursday morning in both Kitchener and Cambridge.

Police were seen in the area of Chandler Drive and Mowat Boulevard in Kitchener.

In a tweet posted just after 12 p.m. they said residents could expect road closures and asked them to avoid the area.

They updated the situation around 1:30 p.m., saying the roads had reopened.

Police also conducted an investigation in the area of Henry Street and South Street in Cambridge.

No details have been released about the nature of the investigations.

In an email to CTV News they said both were "non-criminal."