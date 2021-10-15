Police issue 157 stunt driving charges during summer blitz on Ottawa roads

Ottawa police issued double the number of stunt driving charges on Ottawa's roads during this year's edition of 'Project NoiseMaker.'

Officers issued 2,206 charges during the road safety blitz on Friday and Saturday nights between early May and September, including 157 tickets for stunt driving. That's up from 78 stunt driving charges in 2020.

“It is disappointing to see a 100% increase in the number of Stunt driving offences this year,” said Sgt. Rob Cairns, with the Ottawa Police Traffic Services Unit. "The recent increase with the Highway Traffic Act for the number of impound and licence suspension days will hopefully deter drivers from performing stunts that impact the community’s safety."

Project NoiseMaker resulted in a total of 2,206 charges. The highlights of charges laid, per various legislation, include:

Stunt driving: 157

Speeding: 1,172

Improper muffler / excessive noise: (143 + 32) = 175

Cellphone use (distracted driving): 77

Tinted windows: 65

No valid driver licence: 93

No seat belt: 31

Police say they are mindful of the fact that there are still vehicles on Ottawa roads with modifications, especially modified mufflers, which cause a public nuisance.

“Project NoiseMaker has concluded, but that does not mean that aggressive drivers and noisy vehicles will not be stopped and tickets issued,” added Sgt. Cairns.

The 157 stunt driving charges issued this spring and summer comes as Ontario increases the roadside penalties for stunt driving.

As of Sept. 12, the automatic roadside licence suspension for motorists stopped for stunt driving is 30 days, up from seven days.

This summer, Ontario expanded the vehicle impoundment penalty to 14 days from seven days as part of new penalties for stunt driving.

Also, the threshold for stunt driving on municipal roads dropped to 40 km/h over the speed limit instead of 50 km/h an hour. The changes mean a motorist stopped speeding more than 40 km/h over the speed limit on a road with a speed limit less than 80 km/h faces a charge of stunt driving.

Ottawa Police say that traffic officers will continue to target aggressive drivers this fall, in response to complaints from people across the city.

Traffic safety complains can also be made online.

with files from CTV Ottawa’s Josh Pringle.