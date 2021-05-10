Police issue 16 tickets in relation to Regina 'Freedom Rally'

The Regina Police Service has issued 16 Summary Offence Tickets for violations of the Saskatchewan Public Health Order after a "Freedom Rally" on Saturday.

The rally protesting COVID-19 measures was held in Victoria Park on Saturday and featured People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier.

A video shared by Bernier's Facebook page confirmed Bernier himself received one of the tickets issued.

The tickets were issued for participating in an outdoor gathering larger than ten people. Police estimate around 200 people were in attendance.

Police say the matter is still under investigation.