Police issue alert for 10-year-old boy missing from North Preston, N.S.

Police in Nova Scotia continue to search for a 10-year-old boy reported missing from North Preston, N.S.

Halifax District RCMP say Ashayo Johnson was last seen Oct. 26 in North Preston.

Johnson is described as Black, four feet tall, 75 pounds with dark hair and eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue puffy jacket with black sweat pants and light blue sneakers.

RCMP says a neighbourhood canvas is ongoing in the community, check points are set up, and officers, ground search and rescue crews, including a Department of Natural Resources helicopter, and police dog services are combing the area.

At this time, police are asking anyone who does not live or work in North Preston to avoid the area to allow officers and search and rescue crews to do their work.

One North Preston resident says she would like to see the search effort extended outside of the community.

“We’re hoping that Ashayo gets home, arrives back home to us safely. We do appreciate the fact that we have the search and rescue team here, and the officers and police, however we would love if the police and search and rescue could be in better contact with the family itself,” says local resident Miranda Cain.

“Our community is very culturally different than most other communities. We value this young man as a community. We know this young man is not in anybody’s home, we understand that you have to do your due diligence and look in the woods and everything for this young boy, but we feel strongly that we should broaden our search wider than the community of North Preston. We should start looking at the borders and across the highways, we should have pictures posted up of Ashayo throughout Nova Scotia’s highways, New Brunswick. Every hour, every minute, we’re losing more and more valuable time by staying here in our close knit community.”

Saint Thomas Baptist Church in North Preston posted on Facebook that it would open as a safe space for children in the community and invited therapists and others able to provide support.

"Please continue to keep Ashayo Johnson and his family in your prayers. Pray for his safe return home," the message said.

At 9:49 a.m., Halifax District RCMP issued an emergency alert.

“In consideration of the boys age, and the weather conditions right now, an alert has been issue in the Halifax Regional Municipality and the Hants area," said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Lisa Croteau.

Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning in the Halifax area earlier on Wednesday forecasting up to 75 millimetres of rain.

When asked why an alert hadn’t been sent out earlier, Croteau said RCMP have to get all of the information they can before they can send anything out.

Croteau also said there's no evidence at this time to suggest the child has been abducted, and the police say there is no evidence at this time to suggest that Johnson's disappearance is related to criminal activity.

Police are asking people spread word of the search through social media.

They are also asking anyone with information on Ashayo's whereabouts to please contact them.

"No piece of information is too small and we urge anyone who may have any information on the whereabouts of Ashayo Johnson to contact Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020. We're also asking community members and anyone who may have been in the area of Downey Rd. between 4 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on October 26 to contact us if they have any CCTV, dash-cam or other video footage," say RCMP in a release.

With files from the Canadian Press.