Police issue arrest warrant for Montreal man in apparent joyride through Ontario mall

Police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a Montreal man in connection with an apparent joyride through a Vaughan shopping mall in a stolen vehicle last week.

The incident happened at Vaughan Mills in the early hours of Feb. 1.

Surveillance footage previously released by police showed a 2011 Black Audi A4 going through one of the mall's closed entrances at a high rate of speed and then being driven erratically through a number of hallways in the shopping centre.

Police have said that the vehicle eventually stopped at an electronics store where two suspects stole a quantity of items.

They then got back into the vehicle and drove it through the mall and out another entrance, police say.

The vehicle had been previously stolen from a woman in Quebec on Jan. 29, CP24 has reported.

It was eventually found abandoned near James Snow Parkway and Highway 401 in Oakville.

In a news release issued on Thursday, police identified one of the wanted parties as 19-year-old Israel Muamba.

Police, however, said that investigators are still working to identify the second suspect.

“He (Muamaba) is encouraged to seek legal counsel and turn himself in. Investigators are reminding the public that anyone who is, or has, assisted the suspect may be subject to criminal charges,” police said in the release.

Police say that Muamba is wanted on six charges, including theft over $5,000 and dangerous driving.

He is described as a Black male, who is about six-foot-three in height and weighs approximately 150 lbs.