Police issue Canada-wide warrant for suspects in Markham murder

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for two suspects wanted in connection with the murder of a woman in Markham, Ont. earlier this month.

The victim was found deceased inside an apartment on Buchanan Drive, near Highway 7 and Warden Avenue around 8 p.m., on Dec. 4.

Investigators have not provided any details regarding the woman’s cause of death, saying only they were called to the apartment for a report of an “injured person.”

A post-mortem examination labelled the death a homicide, officials confirmed.

Police have not yet identified the victim.

On Thursday, police issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for two suspects in connection with the investigation. Shichao Dong, 38, and Lina Rong, 37 are both wanted for first degree murder. Police warn they may be armed and dangerous.

“They are encouraged to seek legal counsel and turn themselves in,” officials said in a news release. “Investigators are reminding the public that anyone who is, or has, assisted the suspect may be subject to criminal charges.”

Investigators also released photographs of the suspects. Anyone with information is being urged to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.