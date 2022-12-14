Police issue Canada-wide warrant for suspects in Markham murder
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for two suspects wanted in connection with the murder of a woman in Markham, Ont. earlier this month.
The victim was found deceased inside an apartment on Buchanan Drive, near Highway 7 and Warden Avenue around 8 p.m., on Dec. 4.
Investigators have not provided any details regarding the woman’s cause of death, saying only they were called to the apartment for a report of an “injured person.”
A post-mortem examination labelled the death a homicide, officials confirmed.
Police have not yet identified the victim.
On Thursday, police issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for two suspects in connection with the investigation. Shichao Dong, 38, and Lina Rong, 37 are both wanted for first degree murder. Police warn they may be armed and dangerous.
“They are encouraged to seek legal counsel and turn themselves in,” officials said in a news release. “Investigators are reminding the public that anyone who is, or has, assisted the suspect may be subject to criminal charges.”
Investigators also released photographs of the suspects. Anyone with information is being urged to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.
-
Info sought in unsolved murder of Calgary manPolice are continuing to seek suspects in connection with the murder of a Calgary man who went missing from his northeast home earlier this year.
-
Winterlude is coming back to Ottawa for the first time in three yearsThe national capital region's winter festival is returning for the first time in three years, with a full lineup of activities including ice sculptures on Sparks Street and the Snowflake Kingdom in Jacques-Cartier Park.
-
Before and after: Dogs thriving after receiving emergency care at Nanaimo SPCATwo miniature poodles that were brought in to the BC SPCA branch in Nanaimo have now been adopted and are doing well after receiving emergency vet care.
-
N.S. announces more beds, operating rooms as part of health-care expansion projectsNova Scotia’s premier says work will go ahead “without delay” on major health-care infrastructure projects throughout the Halifax Regional Municipality.
-
One youth arrested after attempted pharmacy robberyWaterloo regional police arrested one youth in connection to an attempted robbery in Kitchener on Wednesday.
-
Weather statements warn of heavy snow headed toward Sudbury, SaultEnvironment Canada has issued weather statements for several communities in northeastern Ontario as heavy snow approaches the area.
-
Chatham-Kent councillor 'temporarily stepping aside' after cancer diagnosisA Chatham-Kent councillor says she will ‘temporarily stepping aside’ from council duties to dedicate her focus on treatment and recovery after a recent breast cancer diagnosis.
-
Toronto sidelines infection control recommendations in favour of increasing shelter capacity as temps dropToronto Public Health recommendations for infection control in city-run shelters that were meant to be in place for “several years” have been sidelined in favour of increasing capacity as winter seizes the city.
-
Homelessness funding discussion taking over Regina budget deliberationsRegina city council is set to discuss homelessness funding as part of day two of budget deliberations Thursday.